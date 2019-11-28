|
|
Janette Siouris Sakellariou
October 31, 1929 ~
November 25, 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Janette Siouris Sakellariou, age 90, passed away unexpectedly November 25, 2019 in Salt Lake City with her family by her side. Mom was born in Magna, UT, she graduated from Cyprus High School and successfully completed her degree at Stevens-Henager College.
Mom was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed every moment spent with her family. She enjoyed playing Canasta with her closest friends, traveling the world with her husband, and attending live theater performances. She also loved to sew, knit and crochet, making many blankets for her family. One of Janette's greatest legacies is having authored a Greek cookbook dedicated to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Athanassios (Saki) Sakellariou, her four children, Jim (Lynette), Chris (Aspasia), Melinda (Joseph) and Jonathan (Kallia) as well as ten grandchildren, Stephanie (Kenny), Angela, Karissa, Yanni, Alexis, Kathryn, Dimitri, Ted, Michael and Sophia along with one great-grandchild, Athanasios. She is also survived by her brother Andrew (Faith) Siouris and sister Helen (George) Psaros. Preceded in death by her parents and brother George.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City. Family and friends may attend a viewing Friday evening, November 29, 2019 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary from 6-8 p.m. (Trisagion prayer service at 7:00 p.m). Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be held following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church building fund.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019