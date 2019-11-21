|
Janice Hadlock Slagowski was born June 9, 1937 in Ogden, UT. She and Jerry were married for 64 years. She fought a courageous battle with dementia for ten years and died peacefully at home Nov. 17, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Viewings will be held Fri., Nov. 22 from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful, UT., and Sat., Nov. 23 from 9:45-10:45 am at the Centerville LDS Church, 900 South 400 East, Centerville, UT., where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 21, 2019