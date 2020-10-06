1/1
Janice Law Banta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Law Banta
1931-2020
Centerville, UT-Janice Law Banta passed away peacefully October 2, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born in Elko, Nevada to Arvid William Law and Georgeina Beggs on June 3, 1931. She was raised in Elko, Sacramento, and Reno. She married Roger Banta in 1951. Janice and Roger made a home in San Jose, California for 35 years and later retired to Centerville, Utah. They had 61 happy years together. They served and LDS mission which was special experience for them. Janice and Roger loved to travel. They raised three outstanding children, Mark (Donna), Mary (Tom) and Carrie (Morrell). She had seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be broadcast on Facebook live, Russon Brothers Mortuary page, at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Online guest book available on www.russonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved