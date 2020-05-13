|
|
Janice Lee Hickman Martetts
1934-2020
Holladay, Utah-Janice Lee Hickman Margetts, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 in Holladay, Utah at the age of 85.
Janice was born October 12, 1934 in Copperton, Utah to Lee Hamilton Hickman Sr. and Bessie Elizabeth McMullin. She married her eternal companion George Phillip Margetts, December 4, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with six daughters.
Janice is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Davis, Charlane (Dave) Holt, Michelle Hansen, Marilee (David) Stringham, Jan (John) Bradshaw, Holly (Robert) Carpenter, 21 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Lee H. Hickman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, and brothers Lane W. and Neal E. Hickman.
Janice served faithfully throughout her life in the LDS Church. Along with her husband they served a mission from 1982 to 1985 presiding over the South Africa Johannesburg and Capetown Missions. She was an Organist and Organist Supervisor in the Salt Lake Temple for 20 years. She held many Stake and Ward callings, with her favorites being a Counselor in the Stake Primary Presidency, Stake/Ward Organist and Ward Temple & Family History Consultant. For many years, she played her original piano renditions in the lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. She also enjoyed oil painting, collecting African artifacts, and curating family histories and memories.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Spring Gardens Holladay and Bristol Hospice for the love and compassion they showed our mother.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private viewing and private graveside service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park for immediate family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The services can be viewed on the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Facebook page following the program.
Published in Deseret News on May 13, 2020