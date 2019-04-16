Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
LDS Chapel,
77 S. Orchard Dr.,
Fruit Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Middleton


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Middleton Obituary
Janice Middleton
1937 ~ 2019
Fruit Heights, UT-Janice (Wilson) Middleton passed away peacefully in her home. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6-8:30pm at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, UT 84025. The funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10am with a viewing prior to the service from 8:30-9:30 am at LDS Chapel, 77 S. Orchard Dr., Fruit Heights, UT 84037. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now