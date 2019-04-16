|
Janice Middleton
1937 ~ 2019
Fruit Heights, UT-Janice (Wilson) Middleton passed away peacefully in her home. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6-8:30pm at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, UT 84025. The funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10am with a viewing prior to the service from 8:30-9:30 am at LDS Chapel, 77 S. Orchard Dr., Fruit Heights, UT 84037. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 16, 2019