Janice P. Eckersley
1932 - 2020
Janice P. Eckersley, 88, passed away August 25, 2020 in Cottonwood Heights, Utah of natural causes.
Born April 1, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Vernon E. Palmer and Ethel Ure Palmer.
A mission call to the New England States Mission in April 1955 was and continues to be a joy in her life.
Janice married the love of her life, Joseph H. Eckersley, on November 23, 1964 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They raised three children Michael Eckersley, Jodie Eckersley Illingworth, and Jeffery Eckersley whom they love with all their hearts.
Kind, caring, and loving are words that describe Janice. She always was there ready to serve. She loved her family, collecting dear friends, teasing with others, and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her son Jeffery Eckersley of Salt Lake City, Utah, grandchildren Christopher Anscomb (Desiree) (great grandchild - Benjamin) of Midvale, Utah, Lisa Eckersley and Jason Eckersley of Great Falls, MT, and sister Linda Palmer Aune (Arne), Sandy, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 31 at 11 am at the Cottonwood Heights 4th Ward Chapel, 2522 E. 6710 S., Salt Lake City. Friends and family may call Monday morning from 10:00 - 10:30 am before the services. Interment will be at Mountain View Memorial Estates.
Thank you to Inspiration Hospice and The Wentworth for their kind and loving care. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Cottonwood Heights 4th Ward Chapel
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cottonwood Heights 4th Ward Chapel
