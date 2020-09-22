1/2
Janice Peck
1934 - 2020
Janice Olson Peck
1934~2020
Holladay, UT-Janice Olson Peck was born on February 2, 1934 at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ruby and Willard Olson. Thus, Ground Hog's Day became a holiday we were obligated to observe annually. The family resided in Murray, Utah. She was named Norma Janice Olson by her parents, but she completely disliked the name Norma and always insisted on using the name Janice for her entire life. She graduated from Murray High School in 1952, and about this time began working at Don Blair Photography. On June 9, 1954, she married Frederick Horton Peck III in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. After Fred was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany, she flew there and they continued their life together in Ludwigsburg. After returning home, Fred and Janice settled in Salt Lake City in the Jordan Park area. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Janice served in callings in various organizations including as the Stake Relief Society President. Janice was also active in the community and served as the last PTA president of South High School. After sixty-six years of marriage to Fred, Janice passed away on September 19, 2020. Of all her accomplishments, she valued most her seven children Janilyn (Joseph) Osborn, Marcia Peck, Corrine Johnson, Allesen Peck, Kyle Peck, Spencer (Nicholeen) Peck and Lynette Peck. She also leaves behind 23 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at the Memorial Holladay Cottonwood Mortuary (4670 South Highland Drive) on Tuesday, September 22, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on September 23 proceeding the 11:00 funeral service at the Holladay South Stake Center (4917 South Viewmont Street). Interment will follow at the Murray City Cemetery.

September 21, 2020
We have so many memories of the Peck clan. They are all awesome, and as we all know, it starts with Janice. An angel has earned her wings!
David Stephens
Friend
September 21, 2020
