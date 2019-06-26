Jan Jensen

6/30/1963 - 6/23/2019

Janice Rasmussen Jensen passed away June 23, 2019 after a lifetime struggle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and other degenerative diseases.

Jan was born June 30, 1963 in Salt Lake City. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1981, Dixie State College, Utah State University in 1986 and proudly received her Master's degree in Social Work from University of Phoenix.

In her youth Jan was a competitive swimmer and an accomplished skier, enjoying many hours of fun outdoors with family and friends. Jan met the love of her life, Graydon Jensen, when they were children and their devotion to one another is an inspiration to all of us. Graydon has been Jan's coach, protector, and caregiver through all her health difficulties since they were married in 1985. Deep love transcends all of life's challenges.

Her lifelong compassion for the underdog and love of children led her to a fulfilling and wonderful 27 year long career in social work at Columbus Community Center and as a Behavior Specialist at Tooele School District. She excelled in advocating for children and touched the lives of so many with her understanding as well as her irreverent and fun-loving nature.

Jan was preceded in death by both sets of beloved grandparents and her dad and mom, Ken E. and Clea Keetch Rasmussen. She is survived by her best friend Graydon and many aunts, uncles and cousins that love her dearly.

Heartfelt thanks go to the many family members and friends who gave so much of their time to be with Jan while she's been hospitalized for the past six weeks. The family also wishes to express their deep gratitude to the compassionate doctors and care team from Intermountain Medical Center's 6th Floor and to Dr. Roy Gandolfi for his proactive care managing all of Jan's healthcare.

If you would like to donate in Jan's name, she requested it be made to any no-kill animal shelter.

Jan's funeral will be from 11am-noon on June 29, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, UT 84092. Visitations will be June 28, from 6-8 pm and June 29, from 9:45-10:45 am at the same location. Burial will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 13001 S. 3600 W., Riverton, UT 84065.



Published in Deseret News from June 26 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary