Janice T. Gottfredson
Companion and Mother
Janice Tebbs Gottfredson passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Monday, November 9, 2020 in her Salt Lake City home, after enduring the effects of Parkinson's and dementia.
Janice was born during Thanksgiving time, November 24, 1941, to Daniel Asay and Nedra Henrie Tebbs in Panguitch, Utah. Janice grew up working hard and living frugally. She loved going to the Tebbs Ranch with her father. All that horse riding paid off when at age 14 she was crowned queen over the annual Panguitch Homecoming Rodeo.
In 1960 Janice met a nice boy named Michael Gottfredson from the town of Circleville, just down the road. He was smitten with her from the start. She took more convincing. They married for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple on Aug 2, 1961 and honeymooned in Yellowstone National Park and St. George, Utah. Janice and Michael cherished their Southern Utah heritage, but their marriage marked the beginning of a path that would lead them to raise their family in Salt Lake City.
Janice was a world-class homemaker. Her devotion to her husband and seven children was truly amazing. She sang her children to sleep, read stories out loud, kept a clean home, sewed prom dresses, and served three fresh meals per day.
She was also a protective mother who valued straight talk above diplomacy. Her children remember times when she cut the cord to the TV. There may have also been a few girlfriends who were run off because they weren't right for her boys.
After the children left home, she and Michael turned their lives to full-time service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they touched lives across the four corners of the globe. First was service with 555 missionaries in the Washington DC North Mission.
Later, there was a mission to The Europe East Area headquartered in Moscow, Russia extending to outlying cities and countries. They accompanied newly called missionaries to the Stockholm, Sweden Temple on several occasions. They did humanitarian work in Almaty, Kazakstan; Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Highlights included providing clothing, wheelchairs, sewing machines, computers, pigs and cows, beds and mattresses that benefited thousands in Central Asia.
In 2013 while on a mission to the Philippines the early signs of Parkinson's disease were first noticed. For the last seven years she battled this disease and dementia like an angel on earth. As the diseases progressed her genteel, proper nature showed through in a myriad of ways that humbled and touched the hearts of the people close to her. Her family was amazed at how she remained contented and peaceful.
Janice is survived by her husband of over 59 years, James Michael Gottfredson, and her seven children and their seven companions Lorraine (Stewart) Dickson, Kent Michael (Heather Astin) Gottfredson, Andrea Gay (Neil) Callister, Daniel Tebbs (Heather Vriens) Gottfredson, Sheri Ann (David) Williams, Steven Martin (Merrilee Lloyd) Gottfredson, Matthew Arthur (Shelly Leanne Dudley) Gottfredson and by 33 grandchildren and companions and 20 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister Lucinda Ruth Tebbs Judd.
The family expresses deep gratitude for all her caregivers including most recently Elenoa Saafi who tenderly and lovingly cared for our precious companion and mother Janice until the end.
