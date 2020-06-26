1934 ~ 2020

Janine McPhie Thorne was born on June 30, 1934 in Provo, UT to George Severn McPhie and Velera Rowbury. She is survived by her husband, James, her children: Diane Richins (Russell), Michael Thorne (Pamela), David Thorne, Natalie Lovstedt (Mike), and Donald Thorne (Michele), 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 siblings: Jimmie McPhie, Donald McPhie, Karen McPhie Reynolds, and Michael McPhie.

She grew up mainly in Utah, primarily in Provo, Spanish Fork and Castlegate, but also spent time in Kansas and California. She graduated from BY High, and from Brigham Young University. She enjoyed the university years immensely and often commented on how much she loved to dance during that time. She taught school for one year in the Long Beach School District in Southern California before her marriage.

She married James Markham Thorne on December 18, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Architectural schooling for James took them to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for 3 years. After graduation, they lived in Sunnyvale, California for over 32 years. Janine was a stay-at-home mom for most of those years where she was an exemplary homemaker and enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidery. She was also an avid reader. She served in many church callings with her favorites being in Relief Society and Young Women's. After the kids were grown, she went back to work and was employed as an administrative executive assistant in Silicon Valley for over 15 years.

Retirement years brought them back to Utah in 2003 where she resided in Draper until her death on June 18, just 2 weeks before her 86th birthday. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27 at 2 pm, at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East. Masks and hand sanitizer will be readily available for those who wish to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store