Janis Distefano Haehle
1947 ~ 2020
Janis Distefano Haehle, age 72 passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, of natural causes. Born on May 10, 1947 to James Woodrow and Evelyn Hamilton Distefano, she was second of 6 daughters.
Janis attended school in Provo and Orem, Utah, graduating with Orem High Class of 1965. She spent her adult life in Salt Lake City. Janis retired from downtown ZCMI in 1999 and moved on to working in a nursing facility where she met three women who became "her girls", she acted as their advocate for years.
Janis married the love of her life, Curt S. Haehle on November 9th,1996, they were later sealed in the LDS Temple.
Janis kept her crochet hook busy making afghans for family and friends. Her beautiful cross stitch work is where she has left her mark. Countless hours of love were put into numerous tablecloths and pictures.
In December of 2018, Janis moved to Legacy Village in Provo. The family would like to thank the staff of Legacy for their kind and watchful care. A special thank you to her physical therapist and friend, Spencer Blackwell.
Janis is survived by four sisters Kathryn Griffiths of Orem, Utah; Carma Distefano, (Mike Roylance), American Fork, Utah; Sheila Atwood, (Dew Atwood), Wallsburg, Utah and Nicole Stoddard, (Curtis Stoddard), Ashton, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband - Curt, parents, sister - Gina Distefano (Val Preese), Preston, Idaho. She was "Momma J" to Alisa Riley, Monument, Colorado.
A viewing and service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Sundberg Olpin Mortuary located at 495 So. State in Orem. Viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 So. Highland Dr. Salt Lake City at 3:00 p.m.
For further details please visit www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 27, 2020