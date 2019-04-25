Janis Kremer

1936 ~ 2019

Heaven gained another angel when our sweet Janis passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. Janis was born on January 22, 1936 to George and Dorothy Wortley. Those of us privileged enough to call her mom, sister, grandma, GG, and friend will miss her greatly. Frankly, someone whom she'd just met in a grocery store would miss her dearly as well.

Janis grew up in Park City, Utah and often enjoyed sleigh riding with her siblings. She graduated from Davis High School in 1954 and married Clarence Eugene Kremer later the same year, hand sewing her own wedding dress and veil in home economics. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she held many different positions, her favorite being involved in the girls' sports program. She was an avid fan of the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Cowboys, always wearing their respective jerseys on game days. She had four children of whom she was greatly devoted to and proud of until her very last moment.

Janis Kremer embodied the characteristics of being accepting, supportive, loving, generous and tolerant. Her capacity to love was unmeasurable. She always encouraged and comforted, but never steered. She nurtured her many friendships with a warm and giving nature. She taught us what a good wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend looked like. But most importantly, she taught us all that a good game of cards could fix just about anything.

Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Don Wortley, her husband Gene, and her two grandchildren, Mikell Johnson and Devon Kremer. She leaves behind her siblings, Susan, Paul and Mark, her four children, Kellie (Mike) Johnson; Curt (Sharon) Kremer; Kathy (Kevin) Eyre; and Dave (Robyn) Kremer, her ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and her many friends.

A special thanks to the staff at Barton Creek and South Davis Hospice for their exceptional and loving care of our mother.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at 311 N 800 W, West Bountiful, Utah 84087. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 am. Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.

Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary