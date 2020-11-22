Dear Erica & Scott,

Jann is a dear friend. She is talented, thoughtful and she always sought to make a difference for good, in whatever endeavor she was pursuing. I have immense respect for her because her commitment to live by the principles that she espoused. We worked side by side for several years and she was just fun to work with. Over and over again I witnessed her win people over because of who she was. May the Lord continue to bless us all, as he has blessed us by having Jann a part of our lives.

Your Friend

Lorry Pitcher



Friend