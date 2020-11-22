1/1
Jann Simpson Parker
1959 ~ 2020
Jann Simpson Parker (61) June 23, 1959 to November 16, 2020. Jann passed away peacefully from the effects of her ongoing battle with Dementia. She suffered the effects of Posterior Cordial Atrophy for the past 5 years. Jann was born and raised in Logan UT, graduated from Logan High School ('77) and Graduated from Utah State University, cum laude. It's difficult to summarize Jann's life, I could write a book. If you knew her count yourself extremely lucky.
She was bright, fun, sassy, kind, beautiful in every way, accomplished, determined and very compassionate. She had a quick wit and fun sense of humor. Jann was an active snow skier, liked boating, hiking, fitness and enjoyed multi day motorcycle trips around the western U.S. towards the end of her life. She enjoyed live concerts, sporting events and had traveled extensively in Europe and Asia. She loved fine dining as well as a cheeseburger, fries and a chocolate almond malt. Jann loved her treats and was known for her infamous candy drawer.
Jann was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and seemed to always serve in the Young Women's program wherever she attended. Jann worked for Associated Business Products which later became IKON Office Solutions as a National Sales Representative as well as KeyBank as Senior Vice President. She also served as a board member of the Make a Wish Foundation. Jann was loved by everyone who knew her. Jann loved her family. She was a devoted Mother to and fierce defender of her children Erica (38) and Jeffrey (15) who preceded Jann in death in 2000. To help her with her own grief, Jann organized and functioned a suicide support group for parents who had lost a child to suicide. Jann was married to her husband Scott Parker on June 9, 2005. They were later sealed in the New York City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jann was preceded in death by her parents, Stratford Dean Simpson and Carol Fulkerson Simpson. Her son Jeffrey Daniel Hipple (Eric Hipple). She leaves behind her daughter Erica (Ben) Hipple Smith and her Grandchildren Alexandra (9), Jeffrey Bennett (7) and Emmeline (4); Her brothers Mike (Jodi) Simpson and Ned Simpson and sister Susie Simpson as well as many nieces and nephews; her husband Scott Parker and Step Children, Daniel (Megan) Parker, Amry (Dave) Brook, Hayley (Cameron) Barker, Karley (Geoff) Leonard, McKay (Audri) Parker and Dallin (Mikayda) Parker and 10 additional Grandchildren.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held and organized by Sunset Valley Mortuary at Logan City Cemetery Friday, November 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers we would like to encourage a donation in Jann's name to the Cure Alzheimers's Fund (cureALZ.org) for continued research into a cure for dementia and Alzheimer's. Many thanks for the love and professional care by the staff and administrators of the Memory Care Unit at The Ridge Cottonwood as well as Canyon Hospice for Jann's end of life care.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
Logan City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Valley Mortuary
67 E 100 N
Logan , UT 84321
(435) 535-3335
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Dear Erica & Scott,
Jann is a dear friend. She is talented, thoughtful and she always sought to make a difference for good, in whatever endeavor she was pursuing. I have immense respect for her because her commitment to live by the principles that she espoused. We worked side by side for several years and she was just fun to work with. Over and over again I witnessed her win people over because of who she was. May the Lord continue to bless us all, as he has blessed us by having Jann a part of our lives.
Your Friend
Lorry Pitcher
Lorry Pitcher
Friend
