Janna Stathis Whipple
1948 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Janna Stathis Whipple, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 with her three children at her bedside. Janna was born on March 11, 1948 to Helen Cook. Soon after she was adopted by James and Myrna Stathis who raised her, and loved her. Janna was fortunate to have two loving families, two loving mothers, and love from all of her close and extended family. She valued having close relationships and always took time to spend with all of her family, friends, kids and grandchildren. We often had to wait nearly thirty minutes for her to say goodbye once we were leaving a family gathering. Janna enjoyed calling family and friends, often spending at least an hour on the phone. She adored us and attended events for all of our accomplishments and attended all of Matt's recreational events. She went to the maximum level for her grandchildren. Grandma rarely missed a sporting event, a dance competition, a school production, or seeing her grandkids on Halloween at their school. She made it a point to be close to each child and to value them individually. Christmas morning was always her favorite and she would drive house to house to see her grandkids open their presents. Janna has hundreds of Christmas decorations and would put them up every year. She knew this would make her grandchildren happy, and it did. Janna also loved the Utah Jazz and was their biggest fan! One of Janna's dying wishes was to meet her granddaughter, Alexa. Her kids were able to make that happen through a video call two days before my she passed. I know that completed most of her unfinished business.
Janna was preceded in death by her father, Jim, her mothers Myrna and Helen, her brother Jack, and Sister Paulette. She is survived by her children Matt (April), Jaden (Shawn) and Jaci, her grandchildren, sisters and brother.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, and again on Wednesday from 10:45-11:45 am prior to services. Interment at Farmington Cemetery immediately following services. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019