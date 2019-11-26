|
Jannetje
Hensley-Starkweather
1925 ~ 2019
Jannetje Hensley-Starkweather, 94, passed away November 23, 2019. She was born in Almelo, Netherlands on February 9, 1925 to Jan Handirk and Mona Wienbelt Vanweerd.
Jannetje had many passions in life which she unique found ways to incorporate together. With a love of knitting, oil painting, singing and life on the farm, she was able to develop her talents and share them with others. She loved the farm life as she grew close to the many animals, naming each one of them, especially the goats and knitting them each their own collars. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she found great joy in serving others and remaining firm to the knowledge and testimony she had developed over the many years and life experiences. She endured many challenges in life which gave her an ability to carry forward each day with faith.
She is survived by her many children, Hank (Paula), Albert (Janet), Rosetta (Leonard) Powell, Barond (Pontip), Naomi (Jim) Phillips, Iona (Steven) Giacoletto, Carl (Lori), Merril, Janneke (Kevin) Phillips, Enoch; siblings Hank and Milford Vanweerd and more than 100 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her children Gerry, Juanita, Jannetje; parents; and siblings Karl and Fred Vanweerd.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 beginning at 2PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy with a visitation prior beginning at 1PM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 26, 2019