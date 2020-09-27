1/3
Janyth B. Sisneros
1946~2020
Our beloved mother, sister, and friend passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday Sept 23, 2020
Born Oct 6, 1946 to William (Bill) and June Bernards in Salt Lake City, Jan graduated from Olympus High School in 1964, and earned her associates degree in business at the LDS Business College. She married Larry Sisneros in 1967, later divorced.
Mom was a hard worker, very organized, had excellent problem solving skills, and strived for perfection in her work. She held various administrative positions, and was very good at shorthand and dictation transcription, but her longest and most favorite job was working at ZCMI/Macy's, where she worked until she retired.
She was quiet, reserved, and friendly; at times showing her sassy sense of humor. Most of all she was loving, caring, and loved to play cards and games with her friends and family. She treasured the time she spent with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, and loved to watch them play sports, perform in concerts, and other activities.
Jan loved traveling, especially anywhere she could put her toes in the warm sand on the beach; camping, riding horses, and playing pickleball. She also loved watching sports, especially the Jazz, the Utes, and the Rockies.
She will be dearly missed and is survived by her brother Barry Bernards (Celeste), sister Jillyn B Jones; children S Todd Sisneros (Tiffany), Angela Denos (Kris), Ryan Sisneros (Lisa); and 11 grandkids and 2 great grandkids. Preceded in death by parents William (Bill) and June Bernards; brother Charles (Chic) Bernards.
We will be forever grateful for such a loving, beautiful mother and the knowledge that families are forever.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct 1 at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at Memorial Holiday Cottonwood Cemetery, 4900 S. Memory Lane, Holladay.
In lieu of flowers, Mom would love a donation to the UDSF on their website at udsf.org, in honor of her youngest grandson Parker who is a member of the Down Syndrome community.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 27, 2020.
