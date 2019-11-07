|
|
Jared Mark Hanks
1980-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-On October 28, 2019, our cherished son, brother, uncle, cousin, and best friend passed unexpectedly from natural causes at his second home just completed in Todos Santos, Mexico.
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Dec. 15, 1980 to Mark Dale Hanks and Debra Lee Hanks, Jared graduated from Bountiful High School in 1999. He went to Utah State University where he graduated in Information Technology in 2004. He joined the Zumiez corporate office in Seattle, WA as the fourth person on the IT team and touted by senior executives as "a technology wizard" and "a true visionary." Jared was promoted several times, most recently to Enterprise Architect.
He was authentic and genuine - a friend to all. He loved his family and Allyse, the love of his life. He loved the mountains, backpacking with his dog, Moose, rock climbing, snowboarding, going to the beach and traveling with his many friends -- or playing soccer. He was a talented goalkeeper and excelled at the high school and college levels. He was an avid Seattle Sounders fan.
Jared is survived by his mother, Debra Hanks; his father, Mark (Allyson) Hanks; his sisters, Heather (Mike) Barnes and Laurel (Zach) Morgan; step siblings Andrew (Rachel) Stoddard, Alex (Amy) Stoddard, and Aaron (Kennady) Stoddard; grandmothers Barbara Sandberg and Mary Ellen Hanks; and, the love of his life, Allyse Bourm (Seattle, WA).
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Millicent Chalet, Brighton Ski Resort, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm. Zumiez will host a Memorial Gathering and a Celebration of Life in Seattle, WA on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 as well.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019