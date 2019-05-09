Jared S. Bartholomew

1987 - 2019

Jared Stowe Bartholomew, age 31, passed away on May 4, 2019 in his home in Salt Lake City.

Jared was born on July 18, 1987 in Salt Lake City, UT. Five days later, he was adopted by Clayton Ray Bartholomew and Teresa Louise Stowe Bartholomew. He was later sealed to them in the Manti Utah Temple.

Jared grew up in both Orem, Utah and West Jordan, Utah. He graduated from West Jordan High School in 2005. His loves included: working with his hands in metal and wood shop, fishing and the outdoors, Star Trek and Sci-Fi, the Utah Jazz and University of Utah sports and dogs.

His life difficulties can be traced back to age 14, when his mother died. Even through the extreme difficulties, he was full of love, especially to his father, brothers and daughter. His laugh and smirk would always brighten your day. He was a baptized member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his father, Clayton, his brothers Joseph Dean Bartholomew (Katie Keen), 37, (Fort Myers, FL) and Jacob Clayton Bartholomew, 11, (Atlanta, GA), his daughter Ehleara Michelle Matthiesen, 8 (Salt Lake City, UT), his niece Aubrey Grace Bedsole, 11 (San Diego, CA) and nephew Eli Mitchell Keen, 1 month, (Fort Myers, FL), as well as two special people who cared for him, James and Nancy Austin (Salt Lake City, UT).

He is preceded in death by his mother Teresa, his grandparents George and Dorothy Stowe, and Dean and Darlene Bartholomew, his uncles Dean Brent Bartholomew and Paul Braithwaite Sr and cousin Christopher Dean Oliver. Their reunion will be glorious.



Published in Deseret News on May 9, 2019