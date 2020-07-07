9/5/1972 ~ 6/29/2020
Jason Mitchell Sorensen, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, passed away June 29, 2020, surrounded by his wife and two children. Jason succumbed to injuries sustained from a tragic airplane accident that occurred on June 25, 2020.
Jason was a 20-year veteran Deputy/Paramedic with the Davis County Sheriff's Office where he recently retired as a Lieutenant in the Emergency Services Division. For the past 15 years he also worked part-time as a paramedic on the Rescue Hoist Team for Intermountain Life Flight and recently started a second career as a pilot on their fixed-wing aircraft.
This world is a better place because of Jason's life-long selfless service to others. It is no surprise at all that Jason continued to save lives, even after passing, by donating his organs to those in need.
"Live Jason Strong!" Fly High!!!
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd., Layton, UT.
Live-streaming of the service will also be available through www.lindquistmortuary.com
for those that would like to attend remotely.
