Jay B. Winger
1930 ~ 2020
Jay Bernard Winger passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in South Jordan, Utah. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, June 25, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be by invitation only on Friday, June 26, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The services will be live-streamed via the mortuary's website. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. To read the full obituary and share condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 24, 2020.