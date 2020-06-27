Jay Bee Jeppson
1938 - 2020
Jay left his mortal life on June 24, 2020. He was born July 14, 1938 to Myron and Maude Jeppson. He had one brother and 3 sisters. He married his Eternal partner and best friend Eleanora DeJonge (Elly). She supported him through his mental and physical ailments.
Jay is survived by his wife Elly, his children Mark (Lisa), Lisa (Steve), Lori (Carl), Michelle (James), eight beautiful grandchildren and seven adorable great grandchildren, with one more on the way. Jay was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, sister and son Christopher. A viewing in his honor will be held on Sunday, June 28th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Bountiful Russon Mortuary (295 North Main). Please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
An intimate family interment will take place at Bountiful City Cemetery on June 29th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Breast Cancer, Lupus, or Diabetes Associations of Utah.
GO BYU!
See full obituary on russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
JUN
29
Interment
10:30 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
