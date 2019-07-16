Jay Garrett

Feb. 12, 1929-July 13, 2019

Jay was born in Provo, Utah during the first year of the Great Depression to Joseph Earl and Eugenia V Garrett. Times were tough so after a few years the family relocated to the Wilshire area of Southern California to begin a new life. During his childhood, he had many adventures with his two best friends, his little brother Gene and his cousin Glen. During his shenanigan filled youth, Jay developed a strong relationship with our Heavenly Father which would end up guiding him through his life.

As a young adult, Jay had his hand in several different ventures. Along with his father, Jay started the grocery store chain Mayfair Markets and then The Jaybird carwash. He also spent time with the Chula Vista police department as a patrol officer in the 1950's. By 1978, Jay was ready for a simpler life, so he packed up and moved to Texas to become a cowboy! That's when Jay met his one true love, Lisa.

Jay and Lisa spent 28 wonderful years as husband and wife. They were married on December 7,1990 in Waco, Texas but they eventually moved back to Utah and settled in Riverton. They spent many years and raised many children and grandchildren together. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; children Jerry, Jayne, Michelle, Norm, Barbara, Suzie, Steve and Trina; Grandchildren Olivia, Samantha, Josh, AJ, Nic, Charissa, Casey, Kristan, Kenzie, Luke, Macey, Brock, Troy, Ty, Michelle, Suzie, Laura, Joey, May, April, Tommy, Jeremy, Joshua, Rachel, Liesl, Lauren, Lila, Nathan Dale, Pam, Jason and Jeremy. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and his two children Nathan and Marilyn.

Jay's funeral service will be held at the Copperview 2nd Ward located at 12242 South 2700 West in Riverton at 10am on Wednesday July 17. There will be a viewing beforehand starting at 9am and also on Tuesday night from 6-8 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, UT.



Published in Deseret News on July 16, 2019