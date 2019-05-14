1929 ~ 2019

Jay Grant Bird, age 89, passed away on May 10, 2019 at Utah Valley Hospital from complications of a stroke. Jay was born on November 22, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jay was the sixth of eight children born to Edward Singleton Bird and Clarissa Harriet Gold.

Jay married Ruby Elaine Bishop on August 19, 1952 in Salt Lake City, while serving in the military as an Army Parachute instructor in Ft. Benning, Georgia. After his military service they returned to Utah and settled in Provo, Utah in 1954. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on January 23, 1958.

They are the parents of four children: Peggy (Ray) Wagers, Clark (Karen) Bird, Alan (Lorille) Bird and Carrie (David) Gause. They are the proud grandparents of fourteen grandchildren, twenty- two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Jay is survived by a sister, Lillian Cook and a brother, Virgil Bird.

Preceded in death by his wife, grandson (Jason Bird), parents, and five siblings: Ed, Roy, Howard, Jean and Elsie.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Rivergrove 2nd Ward building at 450 North 1220 West in Provo, Utah. Friends and family may call Wednesday evening, May 15th at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street from 6:00-8:00 p.m. or Thursday morning prior to the funeral service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Rivergrove Chapel. Interment will be held at the American Fork Cemetery with military honors.

Friends and family are cordially invited to attend as we remember the life of Jay Grant Bird.

Published in Deseret News from May 14 to May 15, 2019