1933 ~ 2019

Jay H. Carlsen 86, passed away peacefully at home holding his wife Jean's hand on June 13, 2019. He was born May 2, 1933 to Vivian and Ole' Carlsen. The youngest of 5 boys, he grew up in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ogden High and Weber State University, joined the armed forces, and spent a year in Germany during the Korean War. Jay's love of the theatre landed him on tour spot-lighting for Holiday on Ice where he fell in love with Jean, a professional ice skater. They settled in Bountiful where he ran Valley Music Hall and then Kingsbury Hall for 30 + years. They were both members of IATSE Local 99 acting as President and Secretary for many terms, the union members were truly his theatre family. He loved the outdoors, won the fish contest at the U of U every year, hunted, camped, and explored the wild west with his family.

Their dream of a cabin in the woods came true with a "Cabin Raising" event, building every detail by hand with their Union Member family. When he retired they moved to Farmington and began a new legacy of helping neighbors and woodworking. They called him the Mailbox Man, he and Jean designed, turned, and lovingly crafted works of art all over town.

Thank you to Independence Hospice for your care over the past year and a half, neighbors and their delicious dinners and friends and family that visited. May he rest in peace. Survived by Jean (wife), Jon (son), Jhea (granddaughter), Jan (daughter), Haley & Hayden Duffin (granddaughter & grandson).

Join us in celebrating Jay's life on Kingsbury Halls Stage, Sunday, July 21 at 4:00pm.

