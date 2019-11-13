Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
4400 W. 4100 S.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Nicholes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Nicholes


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Nicholes Obituary
Jay Ronald Nicholes
1937 ~ 2019
The Nicholes family is sad to announce the death of their loving father, Jay Ronald Nicholes, who died peacefully on November 11, 2019. Jay was known as the "Blonde Greek" and to most others, "Uncle Jay".
He worked for Kennecott Copper, served in the U.S. Army, had a long history of racing, training and loving horses. Jay loved life, especially loved his children, Kevin & Ronna; his three grandchildren, Ashlee, Kindra and Colten; and his three great grandchildren, Addilyn, Peyton and Tucker. His greatest love is his surviving wife, Norma - they were married for 61 years.
Jay was 82 years old, and he would say, "I had a great life and I have lived my life to its fullest". He will be missed dearly. We love you!
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S. A viewing will be Thursday 12-1 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -