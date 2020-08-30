Jay Orin Whitehead
"Chief"
Jay Orin Whitehead, age 78, peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father on Aug. 26, 2020, surrounded by his family in his Cottonwood Heights home.
Jay was born Mar. 12, 1942, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Orin Kent and Emma Grace Bailey Whitehead.
Jay served as a medic in the Utah Army National Guard. He married the love of his life, Trudy Murdock, on Sept. 29, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they enjoyed a life raising seven children, "all boys but six".
Jay was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jay is survived by his wife of 54 years, Trudy Whitehead; his son Aaron (Juli) Whitehead; six daughters: Jill Cook; Tracie (Edward) Goettig; Tanya (Nick) Woolstenhulme; Annie (Howard) Mendes; Ashlee (Mark) Jensen; Mandy (Dan) Moore; 22 grandchildren; and sister Sue Ann (Murry) Robertson. Jay was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry.
A viewing will be held Aug. 31, 6-8 pm, and Sept. 1, 9-10:30 am at the Salt Lake Butler Stake Center, 7035 S. Nutree Dr., Cottonwood Heights, UT. Masks required. Funeral services held by invitation only at 11 am Tuesday. Interment in Heber City Cemetery.
For full obituary, visit SaltLakeValleyFuneral.com
.