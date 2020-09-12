Jay Reid Geddes
Aug. 10, 1931 - Sept. 5, 2020
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, Jay Reid Geddes passed away peacefully at home in South Jordan, Utah on September 5, 2020. Jay was born on August 10, 1931 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Grant Geddes and Nona Barbara Jacobsen. He had one sister, Barbara Ann Geddes. From September 1949-1953, Jay attended The University of Utah and graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Mechanical Engineering. While there, he met his sweetheart and love of his life, Sondra Alene Hatch. On March 19, 1954, they were married and sealed in the Mesa, Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married for 66 years and have three children, 6 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Jay was employed at IBM (International Business Machines) in San Jose, California for 30 years. While still working at IBM, Jay received an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from Santa Clara University in California. Jay retired from IBM in 1987. After that, he was an engineering consultant for several years. He then became an engineering instructor in the School of Engineering at San Jose State University in California for 6 years and then retired in 1996.
Jay served on many civic committees and was on the Board of the Cemetery District in Saratoga. While in Saratoga, CA, Jay was associated with the Saratoga Fire Department where he served as a volunteer and became Battalion Chief and then was elected one of the Fire Commissioners of Saratoga.
Both Jay and Sondra are active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jay served in many leadership positions callings including bishop, counselor in the stake presidency, regional welfare agent, and he loved being a gospel doctrine teacher. Together, Jay and Sondra served as ward and stake missionaries in Saratoga, California. From 2005-2007, they served a mission for the Church in Hawaii, where Jay was the director of the Laie, Hawaii Temple Visitor's Center. They also enjoyed serving as temple workers in the Oakland, California Temple for 15 years, 1 ½ years in the Jordan River Utah Temple and then 5 years in the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple where Jay was a sealer.
Jay's hobbies included woodworking, amateur radio, camping, flying, photography, and target shooting. He was also quite the handyman and knew how to fix about everything (of course, most engineers do). One of his largest collections was of military helmets which he donated 40 of them to the Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jay and Sondra loved to go on family trips together and even camped throughout Europe for a month when the family was growing up. They attended General Conference of the Church every year for 15 years, which was a wonderful family experience too.
Jay will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Sondra; their children David (Peggy) Geddes, Linda (Kent) Hart and Stephen (Delva) Geddes as well as his 6 grandchildren, (and their spouses) and his 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Ann.
A private family memorial service for Jay will be held. Jay will be buried at the Herriman, Utah Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
