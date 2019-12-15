|
Jay Verle Duerden Sr.
Mar 25, 1928 ~ Dec 11, 2019
Our beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend passed away on December 11, 2019 at 91 years of age. Jay Verle Duerden Sr. was born March 25, 1928 to Leland Clyde Duerden and Hazel Charlottie Jones Duerden Apedaile in Salt Lake City, Utah.
On August 24, 1948, he was sealed in the Salt Lake LDS temple, to his loving wife of 71 years, Leone Winegar Duerden. In those years, he was blessed with eight children, 40 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren.
Verle is survived in death by his loving wife, Leone and his children, Verle and Regan, Parma and Leonard Routson, Maxine and Kris Christensen, Diana and Scott Johnson, Robert Douglas and Julie, Donna Leone Smith and David. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, William Richard "Bill", two granddaughters, Kara Lee Routson and Savannah Noel Smith, and by his siblings, Genevieve, Margie, Leland and Archie.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wasatch Drive Meetinghouse, 789 East Wasatch Drive, Layton. The family will meet with friends Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to10:30 a.m. at the meetinghouse.
Interment, Kaysville Cemetery.
For longer version of obituary and condolences please go to: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019