1941 ~ 2020
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Jay Wesley Mitton completed his earthly mission and returned with honor to his heavenly home on April 25th, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family and the many whose lives he touched and uplifted. He and his sweetheart Joan Mitton express their great love for their siblings: Marilyn (James) Roth, Linda (Lyle) Elmore, their 4 children: James (Millie) Mitton, David Mitton, Julie (Gary) Staples, and Melani (Marko) Mitton, 16 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
They also extend their love to those whom they considered their "other children" who lived with them over the past 40 years. They opened their home to hundreds of people who needed a bed or food. Some stayed in their home for weeks, some months, and some for years, and they grew to love and cherish.
Jay was born on June 13th, 1941 in Preston, Idaho to Claudia May Larsen and James Wesley Mitton. He grew up in Boise, Idaho. He attended the University of Utah where he met and married the love of his life, Joan Stolworthy from Firth Idaho, in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 21st, 1964. He earned his B.S., MBA and JD degrees and practiced law from 1972 to 2002.
Jay was called to the Sunday School General Board at age 25 and served for 12 years, including 8 years as Executive Secretary to both Russell M. Nelson and David Lawrence McKay, General Sunday School Presidents (1966-1978). He then served as Executive Secretary of the First Quorum of the Seventy from 1977-1980 and was a member of the church missionary proselyting committee. He served on the First Presidency Committees for The Development Board and Special Projects Committee (Structuring). Other church assignments included Alpine Stake High Council, Provo Edgemont Stake Sunday School President, MTC Branch President, Counselor in Boise Stake Mission Presidency, and Full time missionary to Northern States Mission (1960-1962).
In Jay's professional life, he became a Professional Speaker in 1983 and was awarded a national honor as being one of the top three speakers in America. He spoke frequently in the largest arenas in the world to audiences of 1,000 to 22,000 people. He shared the platform with former British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, former President George Bush, Movie Star, Christopher Reeves; Secretary of State Colin Powell, and dozens of other political, sports, and national leaders. He gave 100's of lectures to associates such as: National and State Medical and Dental Associates, etc.; and was written about or quoted in the LA Times, Wall Street Journal, Money Magazine, Boardroom Reports, Forbes Magazine, etc.
He also served as personal attorney and financial advisor to many church leaders. Also was the attorney and advisor to movie stars and business/civic leaders.
Jay is preceded in death by his son, David, and his parents. We are grateful for the Gospel of Jesus Christ and knowledge of that sweet reunion. We rejoice in the fact that families are eternal and we will all be reunited together again.
Thank you to all those who lovingly cared for Jay at the end of his life, especially the wonderful caregivers at Aspen Senior Care, Diamond Springs Wellness, and iCare Home Health.
Funeral services will be this Friday May 1st at 1:30pm MDT. We encourage you to join via the webcast. For more information visit https://www.nelsonmortuary.com/memorials/jay-mitton/4196752/index.php).
We are also collecting memories of Jay at www.RememberingJayMitton.com and would love for everyone to post pictures and memories there. Thank you so much for your support at this time.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020