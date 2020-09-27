Jay William Francis was born October 21, 1925 in Morgan, Utah to Roy Elmer and Ivy Thomas Francis. He attended school in Morgan, where he walked to school, uphill, in the snow, both ways (across the street). After his senior year of high school, he was drafted into the service choosing the Army Air Corps for his military service where he served for over two years during World War II. After the war he served as a Missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central States Mission and attended BYU where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Business Administration. While teaching an accounting lab class, one of his students became his life-long sweetheart, Millicent Burton. They were married September 5, 1952 and they just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Beat that!
Jay was as active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings. He had a long-term calling as the ward clerk and then later served as a stake clerk. One of his favorite callings was when he and Millie served as Dance Directors teaching the youth and young adults dances for the church dance festivals. Jay and Millie served as home teachers in their home ward as well as at an assisted living center. Together, they served two missions. One in the California, San Bernadino Mission from 1991-1992 and the Pennsylvania, Pittsburg mission in 2008 while their eldest son was serving as the Mission President.
Jay served as President of the Travelers Protective Association (TPA) for many years and hosted one of their national conventions in Utah. Jay and Millie were active members of the Beehive Roamer's chapter of the Good Sam's RV group and Jay also served as chapter president. Besides the wonderful association they had with the people in the camping chapter, Jay loved the many service projects that the group organized and worked on during their campouts. Jay also loved making beanie hats and donated hundreds of them to Primary Children's Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Institute, Shriner's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.
One of his greatest treasures was his family. He was very proud of his kids and grandkids and loved spending any time he could with them. He loved taking them to sporting events, golfing, watching them participate in sports, dance and music recitals. He would often take them one on one for treats. It didn't matter the activity; what was important was the time spent with each one. He loved being active and busy. He especially loved GOLF. Another favorite activity was ballroom dancing where he and Millie were members of various dance clubs in the Salt Lake area. He was always on the go and was Millie's Energizer Bunny.
Those left behind are his wife Millicent Burton, children Jay Kent (LeeAnn), Debbie Garner (Lee), Cindy Barney (Curtis), Malin (Dana), David (Brenda), and Kevin (Elise). They have 30 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services and a viewing will be held at the Bountiful 45th ward chapel at 115 E Wicker Lane, Bountiful, UT 84010. The viewing will be held Monday, September 28th from 9:00 to 10:30 am with funeral services beginning at 11:00 am. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
.
To help lower the risk of Covid-19, we ask that face masks be worn and use social distancing. The funeral services will be live streamed on Russon Mortuary Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/russonmortuary
.