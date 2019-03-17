It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather on Friday, March 8, 2019. Jay survived an aortic aneurysm in 2008 and was fortunate to have eleven more years with his family. He later dealt with COPD and AFib and his wishes were granted when he passed quickly at home while spending time with his beloved wife who was his best friend. We are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, today, March 17th.

"It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone. A part of me went with you, the day God took you home" (author unknown)

He is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Brenda, son Jeff (Tenille), son Brian (Crystal), his grandchildren Cora and Archer, brother Frank 'Shane' (Dusty) and nieces Shelly and Torie.

Per his wishes, there will be no formal service; instead as a family we will privately celebrate his life, sense of humor, and his integrity. Please visit the online guestbook at HolbrookMortuary.com to share your stories and memories of Jay and to read Jay's full obituary. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the in his honor.



