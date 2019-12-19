|
Jean Ann Howells
"Together "Again
1939 ~ 2019
Jean Ann Redmond Howells, 80, passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2019. She was born on November 8, 1939, in Holladay, Utah to Frank & Dorothea Redmond. She married the love of her life, Nicki Richard Howells on June 15, 1957.
Jean retired from St. Regis/Stone Container after 42 years. She loved bingo, slot machines and old westerns. She loved having the grandkids come to visit and they were welcome to stay as long as they wanted.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Roeling, Tammy (Jeff) Shimabukuro and K-Linn (Tod) Oldroyd; 6 grandkids; 3 great-grandkids; and 4 siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband; 1 grandson; 2 sons-in-law; and 5 siblings.
We would like to thank AMG & Inspiration Hospice services for all of their guidance and compassion.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21st, 12:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, where viewings will be held Friday, December 20th, 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, 11-11:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019