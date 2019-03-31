Jean Bennett McKinnon

~ My Way ~

Jean Bennett McKinnon, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 95.

Jean was born to Walter and Melva Bennett on February 2, 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She lived a childhood rich in memories from helping her grandmother on the farm to playing games such as Kick the Can and Jacks with her neighborhood friends.

Jean joined the Marine Corps on May 12, 1944. While on leave from the Service, Jean met her husband, Cliff McKinnon, in Price, Utah. She quickly fell in love with his debonair smile and curly hair. She loved him most when he was dressed in uniform. They married on May 11, 1946. Jean and Cliff lived in Price together for four years where they had their two sons, Terry and Rick. In 1950 they moved to Salt Lake City and added a daughter, Tami, to their family. Jean was always incredibly proud of her children and their many accomplishments.

In 1951, Jean ventured into the work of a beautician and shortly after opened a salon in her home. It was there she made lifelong memories serving many of her family and friends.

Jean was happiest in the company of others. She built and cherished so many friendships she made while playing Bridge, dancing, traveling in her motorhome, spending summers at the El Nautica Boat Club, entertaining others in her home, and cruising. She enjoyed playing golf and was always proud of having made a hole in one.

Jean is survived by three wonderful children Terry (Karen), Rick (Marilyn) and Tami (Corey) McOmie; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Don Bennett; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cliff, and the multitude of friends with whom she had so many precious memories.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, where viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Murray City Cemetery.

Jean's family would like to thank Denise and her team from Superior Healthcare who were Jean's greatest cheerleaders over the past four years, as well as the supportive staff at Sunridge Assisted Living who so compassionately cared for her during her final months.

In the words of the late Frank Sinatra, and echoed by Jean McKinnon, "Regrets, I've had few, I've lived a life that's full. I faced it all and I stood tall. I did it my way."

