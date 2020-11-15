Jean and I started out as coworkers but became friends. We met at a time of upheaval in her life, throughout which she talked often of her children. She was particularly focused on what her two younger children needed, the two eldest being independent by then, and how she could best guide them through the changes the family was experiencing. Most of all, she loved her children. During the post-Novell-layoff years, we got to work together again! Jean referred me for a contract job that saw me through my last year of school. I credit her with having been in tune enough with the Spirit to make that connection for me. She was generous that way. She was also always up for a dinner-and-movie night at her house, which was so much fun. Her mind and intellect are without peer! She's an exceptional conversationalist who also enjoyed an abundance of talent as an organist, linguist, and writer. No one can or will take her place. She is unique in numerous, wonderful ways, and I will miss her.



Elizabeth Wilcox

Friend