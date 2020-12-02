1929 ~ 2020
Jean Benson Brunner, age 91, passed away November 26, 2020. Possibly due to COVID, as she had tested positive two weeks earlier with mild symptoms with a prior diagnosis of Alzheimer's several years ago. Jean was born September 12, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Stan Benson and Ruth Kirkwood Benson. She graduated from West High.
Jean met the love of her life, James (Jim) Brunner, and married in 1948. They celebrated over 50 years together, until Jim's death.
Jean was baptized a Jehovah's Witness. She not only believed in its teachings, but also lived it. Jean stayed close to her mother and siblings, as well as other family members. Jean was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, spiritual sister as well a friend to many and all.
Jean is survived by her children, Jeff (Uli) Brunner, JoLyn (Stan) Webb, sisters Norma Benson Card, Kay (Jim) Wise, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, a brother and a sister.
A very special thanks to St Joseph Villa for the warm and loving care mom received for two years, with a special thanks to the staff on 2nd East.
Memorial services will be held Saturday December 5, 2020, 2:00pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E., Bountiful, Utah, with visitation at 1pm. Memorial services will stream live at 2pm. Please visit www.lindquistmortuary.com
go to obituaries, find Jean's obituary and scroll to the bottom to view the broadcast.