Jean Esther Johnson Koford
1931 ~ 2020
Jean passed away May 18, 2020. She was born January 6, 1931 and was the last of the family to return to Heavenly Father. What a reunion and celebration there will be as she joins her many loved ones.
She was born in Sandy, Utah, the third and youngest child born to August LeRoy Johnson and Mary Esther Gunnerson Johnson.
While working at Hotel Utah she met tall, dark, handsome Ross Emerson Koford. They married September 4, 1953. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Preceded in death by parents, sister Ruth Atwood and brother Marvin LeRoy Johnson.
Jean left behind five sons that she idolized: Terry (Robyn), Gary (Karen), Mike (Tracy), Guy (Franke-deceased), Kelley (Toni). She has 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She loved her family very much.
Jean always wanted to plan her next trip with her family. She owned several cabins over the years.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sandy City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on May 20, 2020