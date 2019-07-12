Resources More Obituaries for Jean Kendall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean L. Kendall

Jean L. Kendall, passed away peacefully from natural causes in Tacoma, WA.

Jean was born to George and Cosy Lamabe, in Detroit, MI. She graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in teaching, in Toledo, OH. Jean taught high school history and Spanish, spending a summer in Mexico. She developed an allergy to chalk dust, so she worked for an import/export company, which gave her the opportunity to travel to Cuba. While living in Toledo, she met her husband Robert Kendall, (Bob), in church one Sunday. After a short courtship, on January 30th, 1954, they were married at that same church. They had a fulfilling and loving marriage until his passing in 2008. After marrying, Jean and Bob settled in La Grange, IL, outside Chicago, and Jean became a homemaker and mother. Bob's job took them to the green hills of Upper Saddle River, NJ, about an hour outside of New York City. Jean became active in PTA, volunteering at both her Methodist church and in the middle school library. An avid reader, especially of mysteries, Jean was always part of a book group. She loved to collect china and teacups from around the world. Jean enjoyed watercolor painting, needlepoint, cooking and baking, and was a mean cribbage player! Jean was an affectionate and patient mother to both her kids, with a great sense of humor and silliness, sewing Halloween costumes, attending all her children's recitals, concerts and celebrations from preschool through college. She loved to entertain and socialize with her circle of friends and neighbors and was generous with her time and kindness. She attended the opera and cultural events in NYC with Bob and her family. The Kendall gang visited Bob's parents in Radburn, NJ, regularly during the year. They also visited her parents in the summer on Clam Lake, MI. and in the winter in Clearwater, FL. Jean and Bob loved to travel, road-tripping all over the continental United States, and Hawaii, visiting most of the National Parks, before and after having kids and later, as empty nesters. Bob's work again took the family on a move to Denver, CO in 1978. Four years later, Bob transferred to Salt Lake City, UT, where he retired. Jean and Bob loved the beauty of the area, enjoying the mountains, Utah Opera and Symphony and Ballet West. Again, they continued their love of adventure and travel, this time including trips abroad to China and Europe. Jean was active in PEO, her book group, Newcomers and, later attended The Wild Old Bunch social events with Bob. She was a regular patron of The King's English bookstore in Salt Lake City. Jean was a caring and thoughtful neighbor, and a loving and generous wife, mother and friend. She was an ardent supporter of the arts, an adept storyteller and leaves an unforgettable impact on those she knew. Jean lived independently in her home for nine years after Bob passed, with visits from her family and friends. She stayed in Sunrise at Holladay for six months, before finally residing in Tacoma, WA.

Jean is survived by daughter Lisa Alison Budzynski (Doug), of Bonney Lake, WA, son, Scott George (Julie), of Cut Bank, MT, three granddaughters: Aubrey Danielle, Abby, and Taylor Rose, and extended family across the United States and in Canada. Jean was memorialized July 6, 2019 in the foothills of Salt Lake City by her immediate family. The family is grateful for her tender care in Sunrise of Holladay, UT.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Sunrise of Holladay or Utah Opera.

