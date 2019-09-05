|
|
Jean Mickelson Scow
1931-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah - Jean Mickelson Scow, 87, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born December 26, 1931 in Dayton Idaho to John Grover and Lucy Godfrey Mickelson. She was the youngest of nine children. Jean grew up in Dayton and graduated from West Side High School in 1949. Following, Jean moved to Salt Lake City and graduated from LDS Business College. Jean worked for First Security Bank for thirty-nine years and retired as a Vice President of the Consumer Loan Division.
On February 19, 1955, she married her sweetheart, Thain Scow. Together, they lived in Mt. Aire Acres in Sugarhouse for over fifty years. She enjoyed camping, fishing golfing, and gardening. Jean was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served as a visiting teacher for many years. Jean spent the last year at Alta Ridge Assisted Living where she received loving care from everyone there.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers and four sisters. She is survived by daughter Tina Scow Farrell, and grandchildren Lawrence Kirk Talbot Jr. and Parker Benton Talbot.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive. Entrance on 3300 south, we are gathering on the East side of the park.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 5, 2019