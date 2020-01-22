Home

Jean Mae Jackson


1924 - 2020
Jean Mae Jackson Obituary
Jean Mae Jackson
1924 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Jean Mae Jackson passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. A viewing will be held from 10:30 AM - 11:45 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Cross Pointe Ward, 1327 W. 5550 S., Taylorsville, Utah with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at the Utah Veteran's Cemetery and Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road Bluffdale, Utah. For the full obituary please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 22, 2020
