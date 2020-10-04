1/1
Jean Margaret Starner Sixfin
1945 - 2020
Jean Margaret Starner Sixfin
July 10, 1945 ~ Sept 27, 2020
Jean passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 27, 2020 at the Woodland Park Care Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jean's family wishes to thank all of her nurses and those caring for her during the last 33 months, including Inspiration Hospice during the last two months, for their good care and comfort of Jean. We wish to also thank her friends for their love and support.
A viewing, 10:30 to 11:45 am, and funeral services, 12:00 pm, will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Butler West Stake Center located at 1845 East 7200 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121. Flowers may be sent to the church beginning 9:30 am the day of the funeral. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah Jean's full obituary may be viewed on the Premier Funeral Services website at www.premierfuneral.com.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
10:30 - 11:45 AM
Butler West Stake Center
OCT
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Butler West Stake Center
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Jean Margaret Sixfin. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you and will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
