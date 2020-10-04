Jean Margaret Starner Sixfin
July 10, 1945 ~ Sept 27, 2020
Jean passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 27, 2020 at the Woodland Park Care Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jean's family wishes to thank all of her nurses and those caring for her during the last 33 months, including Inspiration Hospice during the last two months, for their good care and comfort of Jean. We wish to also thank her friends for their love and support.
A viewing, 10:30 to 11:45 am, and funeral services, 12:00 pm, will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Butler West Stake Center located at 1845 East 7200 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121. Flowers may be sent to the church beginning 9:30 am the day of the funeral. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah Jean's full obituary may be viewed on the Premier Funeral Services website at www.premierfuneral.com
