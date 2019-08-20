|
|
Jean Marie
Heywood Tueller
1929 ~ 2019
Jean Marie Heywood Tueller, 89, was born November 15, 1929, in Panguitch, Utah, and died on August 14, 2019, in Lehi. The fifth child of Leland Delong and Marie Evans Heywood, she is survived by two sisters, Helen Davis and Myrl Jenkins, her husband, Blaine Carlson Tueller, and their ten children--Jan (Winfield) Lowman; Anna (Bernell) Stone; Matthew (DeNeece Gurney) Tueller; Marie (Chad) Emmett; Diane (Lant) Pritchett; Martha (Jeffrey) Barrett; Elisabeth (Kirk) Dearden; James (Beth Dalton) Tueller; Rachel Tueller (TBD); and Jeanne (Paul) Krumperman--as well as 30 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Jean graduated summa cum laude from Utah State University in 1952 with a B.S. degree in Home Economics. She began a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education at the University of Nebraska before she and Blaine were married on July 1, 1953. Jean Marie and Blaine spent their lives traveling on assignment with the US Foreign Service, making homes in Ireland, Austria, Morocco, Venezuela, Panama, the Philippines, and Spain. After their years abroad, they returned to Utah and were subsequently called to preside over the Greece Athens Mission, traveling frequently in Turkey, Albania, Cyprus, Jordan, and Egypt. Throughout their travels, they would comment to each other that beautiful scenic views reminded them of Utah. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24th , at 11:00 a.m. at the Lehi 36th Ward at 1631 East 900 North in Lehi. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 23rd, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main Street, Lehi, and again Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Lehi 36th Ward Chapel. A scholarship has been established at Utah Valley University to honor Jean Marie's and Blaine's legacy of education, family, and global community: the Blaine Carlson and Jean Marie Heywood Tueller Scholarship.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 20, 2019