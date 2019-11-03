|
|
Jean Potter Cramer
1928 ~ 2019
Jean Cramer, 91, our beloved Mom, Grandma, GG and Best Aunt, passed away on October 28, 2019. Jean had a full active life and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and made the best caramels and toffee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Cramer; son Steve Cramer; parents; and siblings. She is survived by her children: Kerry (Teddy) Cramer, Susie (Rick) Nelson, and Carel (Kim) Shiner. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Laura, Tom, BJ, Matt, Adam, Simon, Matthew, Amanda; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and her faithful companion, Cisco.
The family would like to give thanks to the Legacy Village of Taylorsville Memory Care for caring for our special lady and becoming part of her extended family.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 5th, 12:00 noon at the Taylorsville 30th Ward Chapel at 4252 South Bennion Road, where a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019