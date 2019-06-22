In Loving Memory

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Jean Simcock Brown returned to her heavenly home surrounded by her family. The little red-headed girl married Charlie Brown and raised six amazing children: Steve Brown, Janet Larson (Kurt), Debbie Schwabl (Jerry), Adam Brown (Molly), Andy Brown (Jenna), and Lisa Pinelli (Mike).

Jean and Charlie were an adventurous couple. Joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burnley, England, they moved their then family of four children to Salt Lake City, Utah, adding two more children after their arrival.

Jean served faithfully in a variety of capacities and was loved by many. She always taught her family, "Big things come in small packages." Standing at a mere height of 4' 11 and 1/2", she kept her household of 8 in tip-top running order.

Jean and Charlie lived the American Dream. They were true entrepreneurs, enjoying the opportunities of their new-found home.

Disneyland was truly Jean's happiest place on earth. A special brick paver commemorates their wedding day at the entrance to Disneyland.

Jean is survived by six children, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

Preceded in death by her long-time love, Charles Brown, and her parents, George Henry and Ruth Atkinson Simcock.

A viewing will be held from 6:00-7:30p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 East 7800 South in Salt Lake City, and from 10-10:45a.m. on Monday, June 24, at the Union 6th Ward chapel, 1433 East Old Mission Road (7930 South), in Sandy, prior to funeral services at 11:00a.m. Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery.

