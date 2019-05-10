Jean S. Sagers

1927 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Jean Leone Slater Sagers died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born to Donald M. and Leone Fehr Slater on October 9, 1927. She married Paul Smith Sagers in the Cathedral of St. Mark's Episcopal Church on December 30, 1947. They had five children. Jean graduated from the University of Utah, earning a master's degree as a medical technologist (ASCP) in 1972. After her children were grown, Jean had the pleasure of helping raise Andy and Julie, two of her grandchildren. They particularly enjoyed trips they took to Yellowstone National Park, as well as trips to Mission Beach in San Diego. Following this period, Jean rediscovered her love for the concerto accordion and took lessons for many years from Paul Pasquali, a world-renowned musician. She also belonged to the Wasatch Accordion Club, which was like a second family.

She is survived by her children Paula Sagers Evershed (Roger), Paul Smith Sagers, Jr. (Laura), Howard Andrew Sagers (Joanna); her sister June Slater Deatherage, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, her son John Sagers, who was tragically killed in a car accident when he was 18 years old, her daughter Brooke, who faced multiple challenges as a person with developmental disabilities, and her brothers James and Donald Slater.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wasatch Accordions Club, 1760 South 450 West, Salt Lake City, Utah 84115. A viewing will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at City View Memoriam, 1001 East 11th Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah. A graveside service will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery at noon. To leave condolences, please visit cityviewmemoriam.com.

Published in Deseret News from May 10 to May 11, 2019