Jean Williams Nelson Tuckfield
1930~2020
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all, Jean Williams Nelson Tuckfield, age 89, reunited with her beloved husband, Lysle, and daughter Charlotte, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She passed away peacefully at St. Marks Hospital following a heart attack. Her loving and generous spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Jean was born September 18, 1930, in Salt Lake City to Fred Elmer Nelson and Leona Burbank Williams Nelson and was the oldest of six children. On May 13, 1950 she was sealed to her eternal companion, Lysle Charles Tuckfield in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Having come from a long line of early pioneer ancestors who settled in Brigham City, she spent much of her single years and summers interacting with extended family there. Jean exemplified her dedicated ancestor's commitment to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as she served faithfully in many callings in the Church she dearly loved. Callings include 10 yrs. in Relief Society, 5 as president; 10 yrs. genealogy teacher & leader; 44 yrs. in Primary, 3 as president/leader, and her favorite calling was Nursery leader for 27 years. She dearly loved interacting with all the little children and went above and beyond to be a shining example as she shared her love with them. She fulfilled a full-time mission with her husband in the Sweden Stockholm Mission from 1993-1994 and served as a missionary in the Salt Lake Temple. Other hobbies and interests include knitting, sewing, crocheting, crafts, cooking, camping, and traveling. The house she and her husband built together was a home open and welcome to all. As a dedicated wife and mother of seven children she frequently hosted immediate and extended family gatherings at her home. Decorations were found throughout her home as the family celebrated each holiday.
She graduated from South High School and attended classes at the University of Utah and LDS Business College. When she began a family, she dedicated her life to the role she deeply loved as housewife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Reed and Fred (Rig-living), and daughter, Charlotte. She is survived by two sisters, Elaine (Pete, deceased) Petersen and Dona (Sid) Gold and a brother, Ken (Ann) Nelson; six children Christine Cox, Reed (Laurie) Tuckfield, Patricia (Dennis) Clark, Sandra (Stephen) Schrank, Janet (Karl) Steadman, and Michael (Katrina) Tuckfield, 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Services will be streamed via Zoom (see www.memorialutah.com
for instructions to join) Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 AM. Due to coronavirus the building is limited to 50 people inside the Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, located at 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights. Friends and family may call at a viewing to be held Friday, July 24 from 4-6 PM and an immediate family viewing Saturday from 9-10 AM at the same location. Face coverings will be required. Interment to follow at Memorial Mountain View.