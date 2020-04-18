|
Jean Ward Bradshaw
Jan. 13,1926 - April 14, 2020
To know Jean Lavon Ward Bradshaw was to know a woman of incredible grace, warmth, and stamina. She was a tireless organizer of functions and people, presenting in the petite form of a gentle society lady. A party or function planned by Jean was an EVENT!
Though she could be elegant and glamorous, she could also be very down to earth when she donned her "Farm duds" each Saturday through her mid-life to work on the grounds and gardens at the family Farm in Farmington, UT. All of her children and grandchildren spent portions of their youth working with Grandma Jean and Bompa Don at the Farm mowing lawns, picking cherries, and planting the many flower beds in preparation for the annual Garden Party. Her children, and grandchildren credit the notion of a strong work ethic to the summers spent working beside them at the Farm.
While she lived to be 94 years old her many interests and successes suggest someone that must have lived many lifetimes. Jean passed away due to incidents of age and the complications of a fall. Jean, our wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother lived life well and to the fullest.
Jean was born in Logan, UT but spent her growing up years in Ogden, UT with her sisters Ann and Judy in a very happy childhood. She was proud to have attended Ogden High School and served in student government and as the co-editor of the high school yearbook. Jean graduated in 1947 from the University of Utah with a degree in English and served as student body vice president and the editor of the Utonian yearbook. She was also a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After graduation she became "Women's and Midweek" editor for the Deseret News.
Jean met and fell in love with Don Bradshaw and they married December 1, 1951 and later sealed in the St. George LDS Temple. After completing her master's degree in communication in 1983, Jean became the Executive Director of the Holy Cross and Jordan Valley Hospital Foundation. When Holy Cross Hospital was sold, Jean and her fundraising team moved to the University of Utah Hospital Foundation where she continued to fundraise before formally retiring.
Jean is survived by her husband of 68 years Don Bradshaw, son D. David (Sharmon), son G. Daniel (Holly), son John, and daughter Amy Young (Howard). Her nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren She is preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the University of Utah Hospital Foundation. To read the full obituary with more details of Jean's life please visit www.larkincares.com. A private graveside was held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Willard Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020