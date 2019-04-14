Jean Wolthuis Fait Winn

1921 ~ 2019

Jean Wolthuis Fait Winn died on March 28, 2019 at her home in Bountiful, Utah due to causes incident of advanced age. She was 97 years old. She was born on December 2, 1921 in the fishing village of Farmsum, Netherlands, to Hillechina Velduis and Hinkrik Wolthuis. She is the 11th of 12 children. The Wolthuis family joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Holland and in October 1928, traveled on the S. S. Volendam to the United States, immigrating to Ogden, Utah. The Wolthuis family was sealed as a forever family in the Salt Lake Temple on April 14, 1930.

Jean attended Ogden High School and Weber College. Jean married Kenneth Fait on July 1, 1943 in Pueblo, Colorado. However, Kenneth tragically passed away 10 days later in a military aircraft accident along with six other military personnel. After Kenneth's death, Jean moved back to Ogden and began working at Hill Air Force Base.

During his first duty assignment at HAFB, Otis E. Winn met and fell in love with Jean. They were married on September 29, 1945. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in 1948. Jean spent the next 30 years traveling the world with her Air Force husband on various military assignments. During this time, she gave birth to her four children. After their valiant service to their country, they retired and moved to Bountiful, Utah where they built their dream home in 1971.

Jean is a faithful member of the church and has served in many callings. She was proceeded in death by her husband and 11 siblings. She is survived by her four children, Lt. Col. Rodney L. Winn USAF (Ret.) (Sharon), Mark W. Winn (Marcia), Michele Winn Hale (John), Jolene Winn Woodhave Nielsen (Mike). She has 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 17th at the Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18, at 11:00 at the Bountiful Hills Ward, 1190 East Bountiful Hills Drive with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the Bountiful Hills Ward. Internment at Lakeview Cemetery.

