Jeanette Lucille Bird McReynolds
1950 - 2020
On Wednesday September 23, 2020 Jeanette Lucille Bird McReynolds returned to her Heavenly Father, while surrounded by her family.
A viewing will be held in her honor on Monday September 28, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123. Funeral Services will be Tuesday September 29, 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel, 4845 South Woodhaven Drive, Taylorsville, UT 84123, with a viewing 10-10:45 a.m. Interment , West Jordan City Cemetery.
For complete obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
SEP
29
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
LDS Chapel
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
