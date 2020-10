My heart hurts knowing that i never will see your smile, hear you laugh and get to listen to your stories of the past but it's filled with love knowing that you're in heaven with nan and pop. That you get to see uncle cass. I bet you're all laughing and having a good time. My heart knows that you are in a better place and will be watching over all of us and your memory will live within us. I miss you so much already. I can't explain how much you mean to my family. Everything that you have done for us. I love you with all my heart. Till we met again.

Love meg

P.s .

Don't forget to tell everyone it sucks down here without them like mom said.

Megan shreve

Family