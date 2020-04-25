|
Jeanette Wall Webb
1931 ~ 2020
Heber, UT-Jeanette Webb, 89, died at home April 22nd in Heber City. Born March 31, 1931 to Speed and Luella Wall in Whittier, CA. Jeanette married James Walter Webb on May 14, 1954. Together, Jim and Jeanette served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jeanette is survived by two children; her son James (Susan) Webb Jr. of South Jordan, Jaye (Scott) Binkerd of Heber City, daughter-in-law Lawna Hessing, her children Makena Toone and Christian Toone of Boise, Idaho, five grandchildren; Kimberly (Russ), Linden, Carl (Kate), Angie (Nick), Madison; and 4 great-grandchildren; Adelyn, Lia, Gordon, and George. She was preceded in death by her husband James, son Jed Webb and infant grandson Aaron James Webb. Also preceded in death by many valued friends.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the neighbors, nurses and doctors who made her last weeks at home possible.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Interment to follow. Longer obituary and online condolences can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020